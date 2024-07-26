Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families visiting Irchester Country Park this summer will have the chance to track down and test their knowledge about all things dinosaurs with a new interactive activity around the park.

By using the Love Exploring app, visitors can engage with a GPS-based orienteering game, akin to the popular Pokemon GO, to track down and learn more about their favourite prehistoric creatures.

The activity is a North Northants Council (NNC) Leisure project, funded by public health, and has been created to encourage families, young and old, to get out and about and visit some of our lovely parks and open spaces.

Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “This is a new scheme for Irchester Country Park. It’s been run for a few years in Corby mainly so we’re trying to take it in and around the rest of the parks we have in north Northamptonshire.

Irchester Country Park is a jurassic park this summer as people can find a whole host of dinosaurs using the Love Exploring app

“It’s fantastic for families to get involved, enjoy the fresh air, and explore to see all of the dinosaurs. Our parks have some fantastic history in them.

"With various locations to play the games, it’s ideal for getting some fresh air in the outdoors, while exploring our amazing north Northamptonshire Country Parks.

“I can’t wait to see our residents experience the dinosaurs for themselves.”

The interactive activity launches not long after Steve Pulley and his grandson, Cody found a fossil believed to be the footprint of a megalosaurus in the park.

On Thursday, July 25, we went down to Irchester Country Park to see if we could track down all of the 11 dinosaurs dotted around the area, and found it to be a fun, informative way to make use of all the space the park offers.

Using the free Love Exploring app, available on mobile devices, people can follow the on-screen prompts, select Irchester Country Park, and choose which game they wish to embark on.

After finding a triceratops in an otherwise unassuming patch of the park, visitors are prompted to answer a quick question about the dinosaur they’ve just uncovered, which can help uncover more about each creature.

While discovering all of the dinosaurs and answering quick-fire questions is a lot of fun, the activity’s biggest strength is that it gives visitors the opportunity to see all corners of the park.

Councillor Gill Mercer, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing added: “Walking is a low-impact activity that is easy on your joints and can be done at any age or fitness level.

“Earlier this year Public Health in North Northamptonshire Council awarded NN Leisure funding to develop an Interactive Walks project, in addition to the Wellbeing Walks.

“This project promotes being active, moving more and healthier lifestyle choices. There are so many health and wellbeing advantages including raising the heartrate through cardiovascular activity, positive mental health and social interaction.”

