Waves and well-wishes for Wellingborough fundraisers on their annual Santa walk

These festive fundraisers were greeted by waves and well-wishes from passers-by as they made their way around Wellingborough for their annual Santa walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Campbell and his team of festive fundraisers took part in their annual Santa walk in aid of the Rainbows charity on Saturday (December 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham told the Northants Telegraph: “The Santa walk for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People was excellent.

The fundraisers on their Santa walk in Wellingborough

"It was great seeing so many happy people waving en route.

"Once we had completed the walk, we put some photos on social media – many people said they had seen us and it brought a smile to their face.

"Some generously donated to our JustGiving page.

"The amount at present is £700, which is fantastic."

The fundraising page is still open for anyone who would like to make a donation.