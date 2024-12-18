Waves and well-wishes for Wellingborough fundraisers on their annual Santa walk
Graham Campbell and his team of festive fundraisers took part in their annual Santa walk in aid of the Rainbows charity on Saturday (December 14).
Rainbows cares for hundreds of families every year who have a child or young person with a serious or terminal illness.
Graham told the Northants Telegraph: “The Santa walk for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People was excellent.
"It was great seeing so many happy people waving en route.
"Once we had completed the walk, we put some photos on social media – many people said they had seen us and it brought a smile to their face.
"Some generously donated to our JustGiving page.
"The amount at present is £700, which is fantastic."
The fundraising page is still open for anyone who would like to make a donation.
