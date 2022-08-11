Water station locations for rough sleepers and homeless community in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during heatwave

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rough sleepers and the homeless community have been provided with 'water stations'

People sleeping rough on the streets of north Northants are being provided with water stations as the latest heatwave hits the country.

But the provision for the street homeless will only be open during normal ‘office’ hours – with a potential trek for thirsty people to find a drink.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office have issued the health alert and weather warning amid high temperatures expected to hit most of the UK this week.

This comes just mere weeks after the UK recorded its highest ever temperature, with Heathrow in London recording a temperature of 40.2C, with the driest July since 1935 also occurring in the same month.

Outlining the hot weather provision for North Northamptonshire, a spokesman for North Northants Council said: “North Northamptonshire’s Rough Sleeping team along with partner agencies and voluntary services are providing water stations for rough sleepers and the homeless community throughout the district during period of hot weather predicted from Wednesday, August 10, through to Sunday, August 14.

“The whereabouts and identity of any rough sleeper’s location should be reported to the Rough Sleeping Team during office hours and to the council’s out of hours emergency service at all other times.”

The water stations will be at:

Corby

The Corby Cube, main reception, in George Street – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm and Corby Swimming Pool on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Kettering

Council offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, NN15 7QX Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Johnny’s Happy Place 97 Rockingham Road, on Saturday and Sunday with times to be decided.

Wellingborough

Daylight Centre in High Street, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 1pm.

Daylight Centre Shop, 2 Cambridge Street, NN8 1DJ, Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Wellingborough Library 7 Pebble Lane Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

St Hallows Church in Market Place Sunday times to be decided.

East Northants

Rushden Council customer service desk, Newton Road, NN10 0PT, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm

Rushden Library Newton Road Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

St Marys Church 1, High St Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

North Northants’ Rough Sleeping team can be contacted by telephone or email during office hours by calling 01536 464630 or emailing [email protected]

The heat health alert will be in place from 12pm on Tuesday 9 August to 6pm on Saturday, 13 August for all regions of England.

Temperatures are not expected to reach the record breaking figures we have seen recently, but will exceed 30C in some parts of the UK.

Just prior to 10.30am on Tuesday morning, The Met Office took to Twitter to say “Amber extreme heat warning issued.”

The warning will come into play at midnight on Thursday and will last until 23.59 on Sunday.

The UK government has also warned that: “High temperatures also present a risk of wildfires, especially after long dry periods.