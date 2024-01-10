Watchdogs CQC and Ofsted want to know your experiences of SEND provision in north Northamptonshire
The Care Quality Commision (CQC) and Ofsted would like to know about the help and support that children and young people with special education needs and disabilities get in north Northamptonshire.
The purpose of this inspection is to provide an independent, external evaluation of the effectiveness of the local area partnership’s arrangements for children and young people with SEND and where appropriate, recommend what the local area partnership should do to improve the arrangements.
The inspectors would like to know about the help and support that children and young people with SEND get.
They have created a survey that they would like people to fill out to describe their experiences with local provision.
It can be filled out by three different categories of people:
- Young people with SEND
- Parents or carers of children or young people with SEND (if you have more than one child with SEND you can use the same link to complete a separate survey for each child)
- Practitioners working with children or young people with SEND in education, health or care services
The surveys can be accessed here and will close at 9am on Tuesday, January 16. Answers are confidential.
Speaking with the Northants Telegraph this morning, Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said that opening a new SEN school was something the council is looking to do and that it was on their wish list.