Watchdog did find regulatory issues at Wicksteed Charitable Trust - but won't proceed with inquiry

Wicksteed Park

The charities watchdog did find regulatory issues at the trust which own’s Kettering’s Wicksteed Park – but will not be proceeding with an inquiry.

Four former trustees of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust made complaints to the Charity Commission under whistleblowing procedures, outlining concerns about how it was operating.

As reported in August, the Charity Commission ruled that they would not be taking any further action and told the Northants Telegraph that they gave the trust advice and guidance.

Oliver Wicksteed, chair of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust

A letter they sent to one former trustee, since seen by this newspaper, said they concluded that there were issues that needed to be taken up with the trust and that their decision not to open an inquiry was made on the basis that trustees comply with their advice. Failing to do so could see the watchdog take more formal action.

A former trustee, who did not want to be named, said he felt ‘vindication’ after the watchdog had found regulatory issues.

Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which owns the theme park’s land and assets, is chaired by Oliver Wicksteed who has been a trustee since 1999. He is the great-grandson of park founder Charles Wicksteed.

A spokesman for the trust said their previous statement stood, which read: “We are pleased that the Charity Commission has confirmed that it has no reason to proceed with an inquiry into the Wicksteed Charitable Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The advice and guidance it has given is welcomed and is commonplace in its work with charities across the country.

“The trustees are delighted that they can now move forward and concentrate on securing the long-term future of Wicksteed Park.”

The letter seen by this newspaper said that, last year, concerns were raised about alleged issues including poor governance, breaches of the charity’s governing document, weaknesses in decision making, risk to reputation and the relationship between the charity and its trading subsidiary.

The watchdog conducted an assessment and concluded that there were regulatory issues they needed to take up with trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter said they expected current trustees to give ‘full regard’ to their advice, which related to internal financial controls, trustee roles and responsibilities, operating an effective trustee board, managing conflicts of interest, proper trustees and decision making, advice for charities with a connected non-charity and charities and investments.

It added that the watchdog had received assurances from Wicksteed Charitable Trust trustees that they were ‘aware of the need for strong governance’ and that they had set out how they intend to strengthen the charity’s internal governance and financial controls.

This newspaper requested copies of all correspondence between the Charity Commission and the Wicksteed Charitable Trust under Freedom of Information laws to see what actions the trust said they would take.

But the Charity Commission refused to release the information, claiming that doing so could prejudice its functions as an authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerns raised by former trustees will remain against Wicksteed Charitable Trust’s record.