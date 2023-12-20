Watch timelapse footage showing first three months of construction at old Hearnden Court site in Wellingborough

The new building will be called Dappletree View

New footage shows a timelapse of work from September to November this year on the former Hearnden Court building located in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough.

It shows the clear out and demolition of the old building, as well as the start of the groundworks in preparation for the next stage of the build.

Northants-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, has just announced the name of the new building which is due to be completed in Autumn 2025.

How Hearnden Court in Wellingborough used to look

Dappletree View has been chosen to compliment the building’s scenic views of the park behind it and the dappled light that comes through the trees that are remaining on the site.

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “It’s so exciting to see the work on the site has progressed since I watched the demolition in September.

“With its new name Dappletree View, this scheme is going to be an exciting, modern home to those with additional needs to help them live as independently as possible and will support the ageing population as years go by.

“After many years of planning, it’s great to see that progress is really being made on the site and I can’t wait to watch this project take shape.”

An artist's impression of the new development

This project has received Homes England funding.

Once complete, Dappletree View will house 57 flats for social rent with accessibility in mind and will also offer extra care for those who need additional support.

People can register their interest in renting one of these flats at greatwellliving.com.