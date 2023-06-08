A Rushden man has captured footage of what he believes to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs) from his Wellingborough Road home.

The video captured by Ady Ward on March 4 shows three bright unidentifiable objects in the sky, pulsating in the air before shrinking and fading away. Another video captured in May shows one similar object, but that’s orange in colour.

Ady acknowledges that the latter was ‘far in the distance’.

Footage was taken from Ady's Wellingborough Road home

He said: "I’ve been seeing these things since 2009 in the area.

"If I put a camera up in my windows and left it there 24/7 recording I’d probably get a lot more sightings, but it just happened that when this happened in March I got up, looked out the window and there were these three glowing orbs outside.

“I didn’t see them originally appear, they were just there.

"I know enough about science to know what they are not. The size of these things and the light itself means it’s too big to be even a military drone.

Two videos captured in May (left) and March (right) show unidentifiable objects in the sky above Rushden

“It’s a total unknown.”

Ady invested in a SiOnyx Pro night vision camera to record the unconfirmed objects, and has been in the same Rushden home for 18 years for each of his strange captures.

The news of the potential sighting comes just days after NASA held a public meeting to discuss the validity of such claims.

In it Daniel Evans, NASA’s assistant deputy associate administrator for research, said: “The presence of UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) raises concerns about the safety of our skies, and it’s this nation’s obligation to determine if these phenomena pose any potential risks to airspace safety.”

During the meeting, the panel was shown a newly-released video showing a series of dots moving across the night sky, taken by a P-3 naval aircraft in the Western US. However, this was later discovered to be the lights that belonged to a commercial aircraft going to a major airport.