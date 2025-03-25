Watch the moment Wellingborough drug dealer is caught by police saying heroin and crack wraps 'not mine'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wellingborough drug dealer has been jailed after pleading guilty to possession and intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Jordan Lang, 24, of Tybalt Close, Wellingborough, was caught by Cambridgeshire Police neighbourhood officers in St Ives and after a trial at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (March 21) was sentenced to four years in prison.

Lang had been pursued by officers through the town – making off on an e-scooter before discarding it and running while also throwing packages of suspected drugs along the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Kieran Wickens said: “Officers acted on their instincts and as a result, another drug dealer has been removed from our community.

Jordan Lang from Wellingborough /Cambridgeshire Policeplaceholder image
Jordan Lang from Wellingborough /Cambridgeshire Police

“Drugs bring misery and violence to our communities and we will continue to put those responsible before the courts.”

Police were on patrol in the town on the evening of October 23, 2024 when they spotted Jordan Lang on an e-scooter.

When he saw the police in Houghton Road, Lang scooted off before abandoning it to continue on foot. As he ran he threw packages of drugs over fences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers recovered 90 wraps of heroin and 80 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,700. They also recovered his mobile phone, containing messages linked to drug dealing, in a nearby garden.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice