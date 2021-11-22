Watch out for major Kettering two-day road closure starting tomorrow

A major Kettering junction close to two schools, a college and a park will be closed tomorrow for two days to allow a utility company to carry out works.

The small stretch of Windmill Avenue from Eastleigh Road to Barton Road will be shut completely from 9.30am on Tuesday, November 23, to 3.30pm on Thursday, November 25.

As well not being able to use the section of Windmill Avenue, motorists will still have to negotiate the temporary traffic lights.

The Barton Road/Windmill Avenue junction

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: "Windmill Avenue, Kettering will be closed tomorrow. [It will be a] full continuous closure starting tomorrow morning at 9.30am until Thursday 25 November at 3.30pm.

"Northamptonshire Highways, working with Western Power Distribution, need to close the road to carry out utility diversion works.

"Advance warning signs for the closure have been in place for the past week and drivers are being urged to use alternative routes. The local Variable Message Signs (VMS) will also be utilised during the closure period to advertise and inform of this closure.

"To assist with minimising the impact for diverted traffic, agreements have been made with Anglian Water to reduce the scope of their works in the area to minimise and mitigate the impact on motorists.

"The closure will restrict all through access on Windmill Avenue, between Eastleigh Road to Barton Road. Therefore, no access will be available to or from Barton Road from Windmill Avenue.

"During this closure, access to Tresham College will be maintained from Windmill Avenue. A temporary pedestrian crossing will be in place during the works.

"To ensure the safety of both the workforce and road users, Barton Road will remain open to traffic but will still require two way traffic lights.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and have done all we can to reduce the disruption including considering night working however, this is not possible due to the current low overnight temperatures and the materials being used.

"Our priority is to keep people safe during these works and ensure we stay on programme to the complete the Junction E scheme before Christmas so that the improved junction can then be fully reopened."