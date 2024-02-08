Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother of university student Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, has released a moving tribute to her son following his killer being sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison.

On the night of April 23 last year, Joyce Osei-Poku was delivered the worst news a mother can hear – that her beloved son Kwabena had been murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 8.40pm in New South Bridge Road, when Kwabena, originally from Peterborough, was stabbed following an incident which started on the University of Northampton Waterside campus.

Kwabena and his mother Joyce Osei-Poku, who shared a great relationship.

Last November – following a six-week trial at Northampton Crown Court – a jury found Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 20, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, guilty of both murder and possession of an article with a blade or point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwabena’s mother Joyce wrote a tribute to her son, in the hope that his death will encourage young people to say “no to a knife and yes to life”.

On the night of April 23 last year, Joyce was delivered the worst news a mother can hear – that her beloved son Kwabena had been murdered.

“The pain I feel as a result of Alfred’s murder is so great I cannot put it into words,” said Joyce. “It lives with me every day. He is the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing on my mind before I go to sleep.

“Sometimes I find it so difficult that I have to lock myself away from my younger children and just cry and cry. I don’t want them to see me upset, but it is so hard to carry on as normal.”

Joyce remembers the “great things” about Kwabena and described “his kindness”, the fact she could always depend on him, the great relationship they shared and that he always wanted to help people younger than him – which he did through his voluntary work with High Heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “These thoughts make me smile but they also break my heart because they remind me of just how much potential he had and how we will never be able to create any new memories together.

“I want people to understand how much devastation a knife can cause a family. And I mean really, truly understand.

“Look at a knife and take the time to realise that in one movement you can destroy lives infinitely and forever.

“If you have a conflict with someone, please do not react in anger and use a knife. Do not use a knife to lash out. Do not think that carrying one will not have fatal consequences.