WATCH: Inspirational seven-year-old girl from Northamptonshire is sharing her story of living with scoliosis to help others

This is Lillie – an inspirational seven-year-old who is showing the world how brave she is while helping others affected by scoliosis.

The youngster from Earls Barton had an accident at soft play when she was just three.

This impacted on her spine and now she has to wear a brace and will undergo several procedures until she has a fusion.

But this hasn’t stopped Lillie from smiling and showing the world how brave she is, including sharing videos of her progress on social media.

Mum Amelia Russell told the Northants Telegraph: “The video is her showing others how to wear her brace which is the start of us and her showing the world how brave she is.

"Initially, and at the start, it hasn’t been this plain sailing, she really struggled, but hopefully everyone cheering her on will really help.”

The family wants to turn Lillie’s disability into a way of helping others.

Lillie, who attends Earls Barton Primary School, has her own Instagram page to show the progress she is making and share her efforts advocating for scoliosis.

Scoliosis is where the spine twists and curves to the side.

According to the NHS website, it can affect people of any age, from babies to adults.

Treatment for scoliosis depends on your age, how severe the curve is and whether it's likely to get worse with time.

Many people will not need any treatment and only a small number will need to have surgery on their spine, which unfortunately Lillie has already had to endure and will face more of in the future.

Follow Lillie’s journey via @lillielivingwithscoliosis