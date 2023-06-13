Watch drone footage of Wellingborough's Hearnden Court ahead of its demolition for £18m redevelopment project
Drone footage taken by Tony Redden shows Wellingborough’s Hearden Court ahead of its demolition for a major redevelopment project.
The new Hearnden Court, in Henshaw Road will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.
Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, is aiming to start the demolition works this month (June) with completion anticipated for summer 2025.
Speaking last month Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.”
The building currently contains 20 flats, with Jo adding: “We have been working closely with local residents and our customers who previously lived at Hearnden Court who will get the chance to move back to Hearnden Court if they wish when the works are completed.”