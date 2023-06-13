News you can trust since 1897
Watch drone footage of Wellingborough's Hearnden Court ahead of its demolition for £18m redevelopment project

It is hoped the project will be completed by summer 2025
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

Drone footage taken by Tony Redden shows Wellingborough’s Hearden Court ahead of its demolition for a major redevelopment project.

The new Hearnden Court, in Henshaw Road will include 57 one and two-bedroom flats for older people with support needs, with 17 being available for older persons shared ownership.

Greatwell Homes, the housing association who owns Hearnden Court, is aiming to start the demolition works this month (June) with completion anticipated for summer 2025.

Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is set for demolitionHearnden Court in Wellingborough is set for demolition
Hearnden Court in Wellingborough is set for demolition
Speaking last month Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re happy to be working with Homes England on the redevelopment of Hearnden Court to provide much needed supported accommodation in Wellingborough.”

The building currently contains 20 flats, with Jo adding: “We have been working closely with local residents and our customers who previously lived at Hearnden Court who will get the chance to move back to Hearnden Court if they wish when the works are completed.”

