Watch behind the scenes footage following a dog rescue by Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Ever wondered what happens with new arrivals at Animals In Need? Well let us show you!

The charity based in Little Irchester near Wellingborough has shared this behind the scenes footage following the collection of numerous dogs from the pound.

The video shows the efforts of their ‘fantastic’ team in ensuring the dogs’ smooth arrival last week.

Goosey, Mocha and Taffy are three of the dogs taken in by Animals In Need last week

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Together, they work tirelessly, unloading and escorting the dogs to their kennels for assessment before uploading them to the website.

"Huge thanks to the team for going above and beyond to make sure the dogs are well looked after.”

For more details about any of these dogs or other animals in need of re-homing, visit the Animals In Need website.