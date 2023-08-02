Watch as new housing development takes shape on site of Wellingborough's old swimming pool

Work is progressing on new houses being built on the site of Wellingborough’s old swimming pool.

Drone footage shot by Skyview shows Benedictine Close taking shape just off Croyland Road in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site used to be home to Wellingborough’s swimming pool, which opened at Easter 1970.

It was later replaced by the Waendel Leisure Centre which opened in Thomas Street in 2007.