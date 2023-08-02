News you can trust since 1897
Watch as new housing development takes shape on site of Wellingborough's old swimming pool

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

Work is progressing on new houses being built on the site of Wellingborough’s old swimming pool.

Drone footage shot by Skyview shows Benedictine Close taking shape just off Croyland Road in the town.

The site used to be home to Wellingborough’s swimming pool, which opened at Easter 1970.

It was later replaced by the Waendel Leisure Centre which opened in Thomas Street in 2007.

According to the Grand Union Living website, 13 three-bedroom and five two-bedroom houses are coming early Autumn.

