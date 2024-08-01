Watch as Corby’s iconic town centre clock rings out for first time in 25 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby’s iconic town centre clock bell has been heard for the first time in 25 years this afternoon.

People stood and watched as the clock in Corporation Street rang out 12 times at midday today (Thursday, August 1).

The idea to turn it on again came from Rooftop Arts’ Chuck Middleton, who got the idea when he was walking to work through Corporation Street and realised he hadn’t heard it for a very long time.

He said: “I walked across the zebra and thought ‘I’ve never heard that bell in such a long time, I wonder who owns it, I wonder what the problems are with it, can we in any way get it rung?’

The iconic clock in Corby town centre

“So I spoke to Dan Pickard and he said ‘yeah I’ve got the key here’. So he went up, tested it with a quick bang, and it sounded wonderful again. So we thought let’s do it, let’s pick a day, and everything came together.

“It was great to see so many people in the middle of the town centre celebrating what is part of Corby, it’s unique to Corby, and I think Corby has got to praise itself sometimes for some of the great things that are in the town.”

Up until today it is thought that the bell in the clock has not been rung for 25 years, meaning that for many there today, it will have been the first time that they have had the opportunity to hear it.

The clock is thought to have been installed in the late 1950s and given the age of it, it had to be rung manually today.

Rooftop Arts were situated underneath the clock this afternoon, giving people the chance to have a go at drawing the clock.

Chuck the Poet (Chuck Middleton) also read a poem about the clock.

“The clock’s on strike

“but now it’s time

“to gather round

“and hear the chime

“the keys been found

“we will unlock

“the door to the bell

“of the town centre clock”

To celebrate the event Deep Roots Tall Trees choir sang their composition ‘The Clock on Corporation Street’ after the bell had rung.