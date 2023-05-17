Reader Ross Brown contacted the Northants Telegraph after capturing this great footage of an Avro Lancaster flying over Desborough.

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the RAF website, there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world - 7,377 were built.

An Avro Lancaster flying over Sywell at the Music In The Air event back in June 2006

Ross said he spotted it flying over Desborough on Tuesday (May 16) evening - the same day that a memorial flight was due to take place to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

On the evenings of May 16 and 17, 1943, the infamous raids were undertaken from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad