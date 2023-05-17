Watch as Avro Lancaster is spotted flying over Desborough
The video footage was captured yesterday (Tuesday) evening
Reader Ross Brown contacted the Northants Telegraph after capturing this great footage of an Avro Lancaster flying over Desborough.
The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.
According to the RAF website, there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world - 7,377 were built.
Ross said he spotted it flying over Desborough on Tuesday (May 16) evening - the same day that a memorial flight was due to take place to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.
On the evenings of May 16 and 17, 1943, the infamous raids were undertaken from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
To honour the risky assaults on German dams, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) planes toured 28 former Bomber Command locations on Tuesday.