News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Watch as Avro Lancaster is spotted flying over Desborough

The video footage was captured yesterday (Tuesday) evening

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 17th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:06 BST

Reader Ross Brown contacted the Northants Telegraph after capturing this great footage of an Avro Lancaster flying over Desborough.

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the RAF website, there are only two airworthy Lancasters left in the world - 7,377 were built.

An Avro Lancaster flying over Sywell at the Music In The Air event back in June 2006An Avro Lancaster flying over Sywell at the Music In The Air event back in June 2006
An Avro Lancaster flying over Sywell at the Music In The Air event back in June 2006
Most Popular

Ross said he spotted it flying over Desborough on Tuesday (May 16) evening - the same day that a memorial flight was due to take place to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

On the evenings of May 16 and 17, 1943, the infamous raids were undertaken from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To honour the risky assaults on German dams, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) planes toured 28 former Bomber Command locations on Tuesday.

Read More
Dambusters raid: 80th anniversary flypast route and timings - 2023 Lancaster bom...
Related topics:Northants TelegraphRAFLincolnshire