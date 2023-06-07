Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to take care when using cooking oil after a kitchen fire in Oxford Road, Corby.

Three crews were called to an incident yesterday (June 6) at 6.50pm after water was poured into a pan of hot oil while cooking.

On arrival, the fire had been extinguished and the crews gave safety advice to the residents.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Remember to take care when cooking with hot oil as it sets alight easily and if oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot.

“If this happens, turn off the heat and leave it to cool. If possible, use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer to prevent this.”

This comes after two more incidents in the county last week involving cooking oil.

Here are some tips on how to stay safe while cooking:

- Don’t leave your cooking unattended and don’t leave children in the kitchen alone when cooking

- Avoid cooking when under the influence of alcohol

- Keep flammable items away from the cooker and hob

- Take care with electrics and keep leads and appliances away from water

- Keep the oven, hob and grill clean and avoid the build-up of fats

- Don’t put anything metal in the microwave

- Take care when cooking with hot oil – it sets alight easily

