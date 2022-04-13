Warning to Kettering residents after chalk marks left outside home

The marking on the garden wall

A Kettering mum who noticed an unusual chalk mark outside her semi-detached home has been warned by police that it might have been put there by criminals.

The homeowner in St Michael’s Road, who did not want to be named, noticed the purple marking and notified the police who patrolled the area – with two other markings found nearby.

It is believed that chalk markings can indicate to criminals if a house may have a dog, is occupied or might contain high value items.

The mum-of-two said: “I found it unsettling when I noticed it. I rang my husband straight away. There's been a burglary on the street in the last few days anyway, which has had us all on edge.

“My husband spoke to 101 who noted it down and were very reassuring. From what he said a police presence was patrolling the street within the hour, which made me feel much more protected.

"Police told him to remove the chalk, and keep a close eye out on any suspicious people or vehicles and report straight away, even if they're not ‘doing’ anything.

"They said the more logs they got of concerned people the more they could increase the patrols in our area. The police said that often the houses marked are ones to not enter, due to dogs, cameras or being constantly occupied, which again, made me feel better."

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Chalk marks have been reported on three houses in the area which have now been washed off. This was reported yesterday (April 12) just before 1.15pm.

“Neighbourhood policing officers arrived for reassurance and to offer safety advice including reporting suspicious behaviour and vehicles.

“We would encourage people to be vigilant if this happens and report any suspicious behaviour to us. We’d like people report them to us as it may form part of a bigger investigation.”

Some chalky white marks on exterior brickwork can be caused by efflorescence, a type of white deposit found on masonry, formed when water reacts with the natural salts contained within construction material and mortar.

But coloured chalk or distinct markings might be a so-called Da Pinchi Code, a series of symbols painted or scratched into surfaces near homes that may be used by criminals to identify homes occupied by vulnerable people, or homes that are considered desirable targets.

For those who believe in the Da Pinchi Code, each mark has its own meaning.

- Two squares: Elderly and afraid occupants

- Crosses or X shapes: High value target

- D shapes: Too risky

- Upside down pyramid: Alarmed house

- Open book shape: Vulnerable female

- Circle: Lone occupant

- Circle with a cross through it: Nothing worth stealing

- Square with circle inside: Already burgled.

In 2016, police were alerted to chalk marks being left on houses in Raunds by two men going door to door.