'Warm and caring' Our Lady of Walsingham in Corby given a good rating by inspectors

Staff at the school have ‘high expectations’ of pupils
By Kate Cronin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Children at Our Lady of Walsingham in Corby are celebrating another good Ofsted report. Image: Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School.Children at Our Lady of Walsingham in Corby are celebrating another good Ofsted report. Image: Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School.
Children at Our Lady of Walsingham in Corby are celebrating another good Ofsted report. Image: Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School.

A Corby primary has again been judged to be a ‘good’ school during an Ofsted inspection.

Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary, in Occupation Road, was said to be a ‘warm, caring and nurturing school’ where pupils feel safe.

Inspectors found, during their visit in June, that the school is ‘at the centre of its community.’

The inspection report states: “Pupils across the school behave well in lessons and around school. They show that they are ‘ready, respectful and safe’. Pupils confidently share their thoughts and points of view, but also listen to others.

"They embrace and value everyone, irrespective of their differences. Pupils, parents and staff say that bullying is rare. They know that if bullying did occur, staff would deal with it effectively.

“Leaders and staff share high ambitions for every pupil. They form caring and supportive relationships with them. Reading is strongly prioritised, recognising that this is pivotal to pupils’ future success.

Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of the school. They appreciate that staff see children as unique individuals.”

Inspectors also said that that curriculum was ‘broad and ambitious’ and that staff have high expectations of pupils’ learning and behaviour.

Separately, the school has also recently been given quality marks for science, music and PE.

Headteacher Maire Hayes said: “I am so proud that this is the third Ofsted inspection in a row for which Our Lady’s has achieved good.

“Our expectations and outcomes have remained consistent for more than 10 years. More importantly, our community has been recognised as the happy, safe and supportive one that it is.

“I am delighted that the commitment and care of our staff, parents and governors has also been recognised and we look forward to continuing to build upon our successes.”

Under the new Ofsted inspection criteria, Our Lady’s will again be inspected in about four years but will not be given a new grading at that point. If, during that inspection, it’s thought that the grading should be changed, inspectors will carry out another visit within about a year.

