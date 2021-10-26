Warehouse giant offering more than 550 jobs across Northants

GXO is recruiting

A UK warehouse giant has started recruiting to find more than 550 people to fill the vacancies across its sites in Northamptonshire.

GXO Logistics needs workers for the pre-Christmas rush with posts available across the county in Northampton, Daventry, Hardingstone, Sywell and Wellingborough.

The USA-owned company is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider - where a business sells one particular type of product online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Williams

With the boom in internet sales GXO has continued its expansion in the UK with 5,500 jobs nationwide.

Gavin Williams, GXO’s managing director, UK & Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to be growing our team in Northamptonshire. Our culture means roles at GXO are not just jobs, they are careers.

"We are increasingly using technology like data analytics, AI, and robots to transform how we operate and are looking for talented professionals to join us on our journey.”

Responding to the strong growth in e-commerce in the UK, hundreds of new warehouse operative roles will be created across the county as well as other posts, including operations managers, inventory controllers and drivers.

These new roles will complement GXO’s current team of more than 31,000 employees in the UK working across nearly 240 sites.