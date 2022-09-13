War grave honour for Kettering soldier after campaign

A Kettering-born music teacher who died after serving in the First World War will finally be honoured in a ceremony by his family to mark his final resting place.

Herbert Henry Tingle of Northall Street moved to Ilkeston at the age of 25, in 1914, to take up the post of assistant master at Granby School.

He succumbed to rheumatic fever in January 1920, contracted on active service, but despite many mourners including close family, Mr Tingle’s grave lay unmarked until a school project revealed the teacher’s story.

Yvonne Robinson Tingle with the inscription on Kettering War Memorial. Herbert's name also appears on Ilkeston's War Memorial

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Championing Mr Tingle’s cause, school governor and Ilkeston politician Cllr James Dawson successfully petitioned the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for a Commonwealth headstone.

He said: “I think I will feel emotional on the day. At last now, he has a proper grave. It’s good and achieved what we set out to do.

“One hundred years after his death I’m pleased we’ve been able to rectify that and give him the recognition he deserves.”

Herbert Tingle joined up in 1916 and he served with the 10th Battalion, Sherwood Foresters but became ill with rheumatic fever.

James Dawson with the Commonwealth War gravestone for which he successfully campaigned

He was demobbed in 1919, suffering the debilitating effects of his illness. He died on January 16, 1920, aged 31.

After a funeral attended by his wife, daughter, colleagues and students, he was buried in Park Cemetery, but his grave was left unmarked.

The campaign to get him proper recognition was led by Cllr Dawson and staff at the school of which he is a governor.

Working with The Royal British Legion, the Mercian Regiment, the Tingle family and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, they have now succeeded in getting him a Commonwealth headstone.

The Granby School log book recording Mr Tingle's death

Cllr Dawson said: “In 2018, while trying to bring the 100th anniversary of the armistice to more significance for the pupils, we tried to find any former staff or pupils who served, and we discovered that Herbert was in an unmarked grave.

"We did the research and put together a submission for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to get his grave finally marked.

"We were successful with this and 100 years after his death his grave has finally been marked.”

A dedication service is due to take place on Tuesday, September 20, at 10.30am with the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, members of the Mercian Regiment, the mayor of Erewash, the mayor of Kettering and representatives of the Ilkeston and Kettering branches of the Royal British Legion in attendance.

l-r George Edward Tingle (Herbert's brother), and Yvonne's dad, also a George Edward Tingle

Closest living relative Yvonne Robinson Tingle, whose grandfather George was Herbert’s older brother, will represent the Tingle family at the ceremony.

Her family were tracked down after an appeal on social media.

She said: “We do not know why he didn’t have a headstone. They were either too busy or too poor. I suppose because he died of his injuries they all wanted to get on with their lives.

"I feel enormously proud of my whole family and I’m elated for James after all his hard work.”

Cllr Dawson is still appealing any photographs of Herbert Tingle as none have so far been discovered.