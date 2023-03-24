Rushden residents have been asked to be on the lookout for a man charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Tyrone Anderson, 29, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for any information about his whereabouts.

Tyrone Anderson

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It’s believed Anderson may have travelled abroad, however as he lives in Rushden officers are appealing for the local community to contact them if he’s seen in the town or wider area.”

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

