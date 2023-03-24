News you can trust since 1897
Wanted Rushden man accused of serious drugs charges

A warrant has been issued for his arrest

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT- 1 min read

Rushden residents have been asked to be on the lookout for a man charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Tyrone Anderson, 29, is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for any information about his whereabouts.

Tyrone Anderson
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It’s believed Anderson may have travelled abroad, however as he lives in Rushden officers are appealing for the local community to contact them if he’s seen in the town or wider area.”

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

