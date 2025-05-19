Wanted man with links to Northamptonshire may be in north of the county

A man with links to Northamptonshire may be in the north of the county – and police officers have asked the public to be on the lookout for him.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Patrick Breen, who has links to Easton-on-the-Hill in East Northants and nearby Stamford just over the border in Lincolnshire.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the 40-year-old in connection with allegations of stalking and breaching his restraining order in February and March this year.

“Anyone who has seen Breen or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 25000105079 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”