A man wanted for questioning after an assault in Kettering has been spotted working in the town, with police warning the public to call 999 if they see him.

Officers have asked residents to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Kieran Smith who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in which a woman suffered a head injury.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to Smith in connection with a serious assault in May 2021 in Kettering in which a woman suffered a fractured eye socket.

Kieran Smith