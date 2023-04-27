Wanted former Corby man on run after failing to appear at court to answer charge of possession of a Class A drug

A former Corby resident, who also has links to Rushden, has failed to appear at court in Northampton.

Imran Hussain is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 25.

The 45-year-old, previously of Corby, failed to appear at court where he was facing a charge of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Imran Hussain, previously of Corby and Rushden

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Imran Hussain, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

“Anyone who sees Hussain, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

