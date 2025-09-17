Wanted appeal repeated as police hunt for Robert Lennon who has links to Rushden and Portsmouth
Officers are appealing for information regarding the location of Robert Lennon.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Can you help us locate 37-year-old man - Robert Lennon?
"Lennon, who has links to the Portsmouth area, is wanted after breaching his bail conditions.”
In March an appeal was issued to find Robert Lennon in connection with a Rushden theft.
Northants Police added: “Anyone who has seen Lennon, or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/x8llK and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 24000100611 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”