Wanted appeal for 37-year-old man in connection with Rushden theft

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:05 BST

An appeal has been issued for a 37-year-old man in connection with a Rushden theft.

Police are appealing for information regarding the location of Robert Lennon.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Lennon is wanted for questioning in connection with an allegation of theft which took place in Rushden.

“Anyone who knows where Lennon is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000100611 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”

