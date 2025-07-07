Wanted appeal after Corby theft as police search for 25-year-old woman

By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a 25-year-old woman.

Officers are trying to locate Krystina Kudrikova, who has links to nearby Peterborough and have issued a CCTV photo of her.

A police spokeswoman said: “Krystina Kudrikova has links to the Peterborough area and is wanted in connection with an alleged incident of theft in Corby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who has seen Kudrikova or who knows of her whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Krystina Kudrikova/Northants Policeplaceholder image
Krystina Kudrikova/Northants Police

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/FyPex and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 24000737564 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice