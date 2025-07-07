Wanted appeal after Corby theft as police search for 25-year-old woman
Officers are trying to locate Krystina Kudrikova, who has links to nearby Peterborough and have issued a CCTV photo of her.
A police spokeswoman said: “Krystina Kudrikova has links to the Peterborough area and is wanted in connection with an alleged incident of theft in Corby.
“Anyone who has seen Kudrikova or who knows of her whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/FyPex and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
“Please quote incident number 24000737564 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”