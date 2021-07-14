Want to be a firefighter? Find out how to join the service in Desborough

Desborough residents can find out whether they have what it takes to become a firefighter at a recruitment open day later this month.

Potential new recruits will be welcomed to Desborough Fire Station, in King Street, to find out about life as an on-call firefighter.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service relies on residents to provide support to full-time firefighters by offering ‘on-call’ cover on top of their normal day jobs.

Join the team

Last year, crews at Desborough were called out to more than 250 emergency responses, and the station helps to support neighbouring towns such as Market Harborough deal with larger incidents.

Crew commander Adam O’Brien said: “With Desborough and the surrounding areas ever expanding with new developments, there are more opportunities opening up to join our team and make a difference to the communities that we live and work in.”

The walk-in session between 2pm and 6pm on July 27 will allow visitors to discuss the role of an on-call firefighter and find out more about the selection process and training for the role.

From 6.30pm to 9.30pm there will then be a practical demonstration of the skills that are needed to deal with a road traffic collision, and to watch the crew take part in their weekly drill.

Visitors to the open will see practical demonstrations

Watch commander Garry Hodgkins added: “Joining the fire service allows you to meet new people, learn new skills and become part of a close-knit team. It’s not just about fires though, we are heavily involved in the community with home fire safety checks and supporting local events where we raise awareness from road safety to being safe around water.

“We would encourage anyone who has ever thought of becoming a firefighter to come along and find out more – anyone is welcome to come along and say hello.”