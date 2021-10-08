Want a job at Rushden Lakes? Apply at recruitment fair next week

Job seekers wanting roles at a Northamptonshire out-of-town retail and leisure park will have their pick of the jobs at an on-site recruitment fair next week.

Rushden Lakes is hosting a recruitment event on Wednesday, October 13, giving employers and potential employees the opportunity to meet and apply for live vacancies.

The jobs fair will take place on the top floor of the atrium, next to Cineworld and Flip Out, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, giving job seekers the chance to find work across many sectors at Rushden Lakes including retail, restaurants and management.

Rushden Lakes - Shopping and Leisure

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said “We’re really excited to be hosting this in-person event following the easing of restrictions to bring people together.

"There are a whole range of jobs and careers available at Rushden Lakes, and it’s a great opportunity for employers and potential employees to meet.

"There are plenty of live vacancies available for permanent roles as well as temporary work during the busy winter season.

"Good customer service is important to us as Rushden Lakes and we look forward to meeting some great new candidates.”

The Leisure Terrace

The event is part of the Crown Estate’s national employment skills and training programme that provides tailored support to businesses and jobseekers.

Retailers at the event will include, Beaverbrooks, Chi, Decathlon, Jurassic Grill, Marks and Spencer, Next, Superdrug, wagamama, Pizza Express, Amulet & Churchills, each with vacancies currently available to apply for.

For more information visit https://www.rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/recruit-rushden-lakes/ or contact the Rushden Lakes Work Place Coordinator at [email protected]