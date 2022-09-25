'Walking miracle' Corby boy's magical Disney treat thanks to Make-A-Wish UK

A six-year-old Corby boy described as a ‘walking miracle’ has been treated to a dream-come-true magical three-day Disney experience.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish UK, Fraser Hinde joined other children living with critical illnesses at the event in Staffordshire.

Bringing Disney magic to children living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses The Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland, Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation invited the children – many who are unable to travel abroad due to their conditions.

Fraser Hinde with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Fraser, whose parents Andrew and Ali describe as a ‘walking miracle’, has continually defied the odds.

At just 17-months-old the family was given the devastating news that Fraser had an extremely rare and quite unknown illness called B Cell lymphoma with Burkitts MYC gene rearrangement – a disease normally found in children in Africa.

Thought to be one of the youngest people in the world who have the condition, 80 per cent of his bone marrow was covered and he was gravely ill.

At three-years-old Fraser was taken for a bone marrow transplant and had just a five per cent survival rate. After finding a 10/10 match from a chord in Belgium, he began his startling recovery with doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital staggered at how he managed to fight back – terming it ‘The Fraser Effect’ each time he recovered.

Fraser Hinde with dad Andrew and Spiderman - credit James Gillham

Fraser’s mum Ali said: “It’s difficult to know where to start when you talk about Fraser. He really is a living, breathing miracle with everything he’s been through and fought back from.

"When we found out about his condition it was a horrendous time. We were getting dealt with bad news every week and it just felt like every day had turned into a complete guessing game.

"I hope his story can give other families hope that there’s a way back. Watching Fraser meet all his favourite superheroes, particularly Spiderman, has been so wonderful – we can’t thank everyone involved enough.”

Fraser travelled to Hoar Cross Hall in Staffordshire, which was transformed into an enchanted manor for the occasion providing hundreds of critically-ill children, their siblings and parents with a tailor-made, immersive Disney experience.

The Make-A-Wish UK families took part in a variety of Disney activities, including a Winnie-the-Pooh and friends picnic, Jedi training, a Mickey and Minnie bedtime story, a Frozen sing-along, story time with Belle in the grand ballroom and a Marvel Training Initiative featuring Marvel Super Heroes.

Make-A-Wish UK supports children and young people diagnosed with a serious illness or life-limiting condition, by granting them their dearest wish.