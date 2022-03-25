Walk with Wellingborough dinosaurs at roar-some T-Rex show
The event takes place on Saturday
Dinosaurs will roam the Earth again as a giant T-Rex takes to the streets of Wellingborough tomorrow (Saturday, March 26).
The creature from the Cretaceous era will be touring the Market Street shopping area of the town centre for a roar-some Jurassic lark.
Dino fans will be in t-rextacy as Baxter the giant Tyrannosaurus rex is be joined by some cute baby dinosaurs for two raptor-ous performances
Hosts Wellingborough Town Council are inviting all fans to meet Baxter at the following times.
- 11am walkabout
- 12 noon Dino show
- 1.30pm Dino show
- 2.30pm walkabout