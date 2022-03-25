Walk with Wellingborough dinosaurs at roar-some T-Rex show

Dinosaurs will roam the Earth again as a giant T-Rex takes to the streets of Wellingborough tomorrow (Saturday, March 26).

The creature from the Cretaceous era will be touring the Market Street shopping area of the town centre for a roar-some Jurassic lark.

Dino fans will be in t-rextacy as Baxter the giant Tyrannosaurus rex is be joined by some cute baby dinosaurs for two raptor-ous performances

You can have roar-some encounter with a T-Rex

Hosts Wellingborough Town Council are inviting all fans to meet Baxter at the following times.

- 11am walkabout

- 12 noon Dino show

- 1.30pm Dino show