Walk into the New Year with Kettering and District Rambling Club for friendship and health

People looking to boost their wellbeing, make friends, enjoy the countryside and get healthier in 2024 have been invited to take a hike by a local walking group.

Kettering and District Rambling Club organise regular walks in Northamptonshire ranging from short walks to people wanting to tackle longer distances.

The group is keen to get even more boots on the ground in the new year – and it’s bargain at only £10 a year.

The Kettering and District Rambling Club meet regularly for walks and friendship

David Skelham from the club said: “The best part of the rambles is getting out in the countryside as well as occasional visits to London and the Peak District. Making new friends and companionship. The club was formed in 1937, and has been going from strength to strength ever since.”

Many of the rambles start and finish at pubs, including in December when the hikers enjoyed a Christmas meal and ramble starting from the Olde Victoria pub In Burton Latimer.

The Kettering and District Rambling Club was established in 1937 to promote walking, friendship and enjoyment of the countryside in and around Northamptonshire. They also protect and champion the right of access along designated rights of way.

Walks take place on alternate weekends and Thursdays.

The Kettering and District Rambling Club celebrating their 50th anniversary in 1987

Thursday walks are generally around five miles and whilst some of the Saturday walks are the same distance, they occasionally offer the chance for full day walks of up to eight to 10 miles. Most walks include lunch at a pub or café.

The ‘amblers’ section, in conjunction with some of the Thursday walks, are normally around three to four miles and avoid stiles where possible and are aimed at those who wish to enjoy a walk but may not feel up to doing five miles.

Pace of the walks is described as ‘generally easy’, with the emphasis on ‘enjoyment and friendship’.

As well as exploring the Northamptonshire countryside, members venture further afield with walks planned in Derbyshire this June and a London day walk in April. The club also organises a walking weekend break in October.

Mr Skelham added: “If anyone is interested in joining, they can come along for two rambles before joining at a subscription of £10 per year.”