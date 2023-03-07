Speed interviews available on the day mean you could walk away with a job at a forthcoming recruitment event at Rushden Lakes.

Working in partnership, The Crown Estate and the Department of Work and Pensions are holding a career and recruitment event at Rushden Lakes from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, March 23 near the Cineworld entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free and, with speed interviews available on the day, you could go home with a new job.

A recruitment event is being held at Rushden Lakes later this month

The event aims to help job seekers and those looking for the next step in their career find new opportunities with Rushden Lakes’ retailers, restaurants and leisure operators, and will offer candidates the chance to:

- meet top retailer, leisure and restaurant brands based in and around Rushden Lakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- learn new skills and build their career

- attend short speed interviews, with some jobs offered on the day

A recruitment event is being held at Rushden Lakes later this month

Callum Simpson, national skills and training partnerships manager at The Crown Estate, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to meet lots of potential employers under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With various roles available from many different brands and businesses, as well as the chance to develop new skills, it’s an unmissable event for anyone looking to get in to work or take that next step in their career.”

All candidates from all backgrounds are welcome, including those with health conditions, disabilities and accessibility needs.

If you are looking for a quiet time to visit, the last hour of the event is recommended.

A recruitment event is being held at Rushden Lakes later this month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad