Voting back open in one of the Spirit of Corby Awards categories

Due to a technical glitch, voting has re-opened in the Community Spirit Award category of the Spirit of Corby Awards.

Voting re-opened this morning (October 10) at 10am, and will close October 21 at 11.45pm.

A spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “After verifying the votes, we discovered a technical glitch that has affected the votes for the Community Spirit Award category.

Voting for this category is now open until October 21

“Obviously, it’s very unfortunate and we are all disappointed but after careful consideration, we feel the fairest way to rectify this is to run the vote again in this one category only. No other categories were affected.

“We will try where possible, to contact everyone who previously voted throughout this week to give them the opportunity to re-submit their votes, so no votes are missed.”

The Community Spirit Award is for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community.