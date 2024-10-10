Volunteers to spend a night under the stars for Wellingborough's Daylight Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of volunteers are preparing to brave the elements as they sleep out in support of Wellingborough’s Daylight Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daylight Centre in High Street supports people in and around Wellingborough who find themselves facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

But for one night only, staff as well as volunteers and supporters will be camping out to experience what life is like for those who are rough sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are hoping to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by homeless people on a daily basis as well as raise money to support the centre’s Community Hub and foodbank.

The sleepout is taking place on Friday (October 11)

Sarah Heighton, operations manager for the Daylight Centre, said: "You can’t really fully understand by doing it for just one night.

"But the purpose is to get a small glimpse of the challenges faced by homeless people in Wellingborough and the hardships they are enduring.

"It’s about raising awareness and raising vital funds.”

Those taking part will be out from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday) and not returning home to their nice warm homes until Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is raising awareness and money for the Daylight Centre in Wellingborough

The sleepout is an annual event for the Daylight Centre, which raised £10,000 last year, and Sarah is hoping this year’s event will be another success, adding: “We will aim higher if we can, but we are grateful for whatever we can raise.”

All money raised by the sleepover will go towards the running costs of the centre’s Community Hub and foodbank.

The Community Hub operates between 10am and 11.30am, Monday to Friday, to help anyone who is street homeless or lacking in facilities to meet their basic needs.

There is access to hot showers, clothing, bedding, laundry facilities and food, as well as computers and a telephone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub also offers support to people who are at risk of homelessness, facing financial challenges, struggling with substance misuse, mental and/or physical health issues through dedicated community link workers.

As well as the foodbank, the centre runs its own veggie patch and a community cafe.

With the Daylight Centre being the only facility of its kind in North Northamptonshire, CEO Carina Fisher believes this could be one of the reasons behind a rise in the number of people coming to them for help.

Carina said: "The numbers are just increasing and increasing, the issue just seems to be getting worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are numerous reasons why people end up needing help, including financial challenges, struggling with substance misuse and mental health issues.

A lack of affordable housing, lack of social housing and changes to local housing allowance are also leading to more people facing hard times.

Carina said: “People see homelessness as a drug and alcohol problem, but that perception needs to change.”

It is hoped that events like tomorrow’s sleepout will help raise awareness of homelessness and help support the vital work that organisations like the Daylight Centre do to support those who end up at their door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so via the fundraising page.

The Daylight Centre has a very small number of staff which is bolstered by a team of more than 80 volunteers who are invaluable to them, with Sarah adding: "We couldn’t do it without the volunteers.”

For more information about the Daylight Centre and its work, visit their website.