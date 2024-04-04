Volunteers thanked for helping plant more than 10,000 trees across north Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers have been thanked for their help with planting more than 10,000 trees across the north of the county.

As the tree planting season comes to an end, North Northants Council (NNC) says it has planted 10,392 trees in parks, gardens, woodlands and other public sites since October 2023.

The planting season in the north of the county concluded with two final plantings which helped contribute to the overall total for the area.

Trees being planted at Croyland Park in Wellingborough

NNC’s ground maintenance team, alongside volunteers from the Natural Ise Group and children from Hayfield Cross school, undertook a planting of more than 750 native trees within its second tiny forest, located within the Ise Valley Parkland, Kettering.

Officers were on hand to offer expert advice and demonstrate tree planting techniques.

A tiny forest is a dense, fast-growing native woodland, about the size of a tennis court – these forests are not only great homes for butterflies, birds, bees and other wildlife but also a place for people to connect with, and learn about, nature.

The planting was made possible using funding awarded as part of the Coronation Living Heritage Fund with materials, resources and parts of the aftercare all funded to help the tiny forest establish and thrive for future generations.

Separately, 420 whips were planted at Croyland Park in Wellingborough by officers and Cllr Matt Binley in conjunction with the UP2U Youth Group and Wellingborough Eco Group.

Each tree planted at Croyland Park was specifically chosen and supplied by the Woodland Trust as part of their Free Trees for Schools and Communities programme.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Residents within North Northants benefit from some truly magnificent parks and open spaces and our teams are always looking for ways to improve them while enhancing the opportunities for nature to flourish within urban spaces.

"It is hoped that the trees planted today will provide the foundation for urban woodlands of the future.

"As we reach the end of the tree planting season, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the council officers who have worked hard across the season as well as the dedicated volunteer groups who helped make this all possible.”

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and the environment, said: “10,000 trees will have a really positive impact on the environment in North Northamptonshire.

"Each of these trees will bring benefits for future generations and help to reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality and provide important habitats, as well as providing a legacy from the community planting events that have been instrumental in achieving this scale of planting.”

