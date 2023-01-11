Volunteers, sponsors and participants are needed as Wellingborough prepares to welcome people from around the globe for the 42nd International Waendel Walk.

Since taking over the event from North Northants Council last week, Wellingborough Town Council held an urgent meeting on Monday where 27 people attended to agree the arrangements for the popular event.

The town council is delighted with the amount of people who have come forward to offer their support with the event, but more volunteers are needed to help steward the walks, which will take place on Friday, May 12 through to Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The Waendel Walk back in 2019

The three-day walking event will begin with a 5km friendship walk on the Friday evening, starting from The Castle Theatre, before participants can take part in walks ranging from 5km through to 42km on the Saturday and Sunday.

Wellingborough is the only town in England to host the International Marching League Event which, in previous years, has attracted people from across the country and globe, reaching as far as Australia and America.

Wellingborough Town Council (WTC), who are running the event, are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved and sign up to take part.

Whether it’s a family walk, a personal challenge or to raise money for a charity close to your heart, the International Waendel Walk will have something for everyone.

The Waendel Walk back in 2018

Cllr Graham Lawman, council leader and chairman of the Waendel Walk working group, said: “I am delighted that Wellingborough Town Council has taken over the Waendel Walk, thus securing it for the town for the foreseeable future.

“This will be the 42nd walk, so it is a well-established event, dear to the people of Wellingborough and important for the economy of the town as well as the many charities that benefit.

"This event has put the town on the map around the world.

"There are some really interesting walks to be had, including Chester House for the first time; all good news for your health and well-being.

“I’d like to thank North Northants Council for taking it on last year and for offering their support this year.

"I’d also like to recognise the many long-standing volunteers, who continue to play active roles in organising the weekend and without whom, it wouldn't happen.

“To make the event a real success, as well as walkers, we need lots of volunteers, either before or on the weekend and sponsors.

"If you can help in any way, please get in touch.”

The weekend begins on the Friday with Friendship Walk.

Across Saturday and Sunday, the fun continues with activities for all the family and entertainment at The Castle Theatre - the start and finish point of all walks.

Ticketing will be live on Friday (January 13) via the town council’s website.

To find out more and register to take part, visit www.wellingboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk and follow the links.

At last week’s meeting where it was decided that Wellingborough Town Council would take over the running of the event, Earls Barton parish councillor and Waendel Walk veteran Peter Morrall said: “When you’ve been involved in something for such a long time you don’t want to see it go down the gurgler.

