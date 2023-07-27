Volunteers on Horseback support Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team at Glamis Hall Family Festival

Visitors to a family festival got the chance to chat with their local police officers and meet the horses and riders of Northamptonshire Police’s Volunteers on Horseback (VOH) scheme.

Set up in 2015, VOH is part of the force’s Citizens in Policing initiative, and sees volunteers undergo training to be the mounted eyes and ears of the force, providing visibility in and information from their local communities.

On Saturday (July 22) members of the VOH joined PCSO Ali Wallace, of the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, at the Glamis Hall Family Festival to chat with visitors.

Sergeant Nick Paul, of the Citizens in Policing team, said: “I’m really pleased at PSCO Wallace’s success in finding innovative ways to involve our Volunteers on Horseback in our community engagement work.

“We certainly see the draw the horses have, and how people come to talk to the VOH volunteers and our officers, who use the opportunity to engage with them, understand their priorities and offer them the chance to sign up to receive useful messages from Northamptonshire Talking.

“The VOH scheme is a real success, and now has more than 40 volunteers across the county, in every district, providing a visible presence in some of those harder to reach places.”

VOH volunteer Rhiannon Petts, who attended the festival with her horse Snowy, added: “Despite the weather, Snowy was a hit with the public and loved saying hi – especially after being given treats.