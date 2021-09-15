Volunteers needed to help Poppy Appeal in Wellingborough
Can you spare some time?
The Wellingborough & District Royal British Legion branch urgently needs volunteers to help with this year's Poppy Appeal.
They're seeking people who can deliver poppy boxes as well as sit on stalls in the town's Swansgate Shopping Centre and Wellingborough supermarkets.
Volunteers are needed from October 30 to November 13.
If you can spare some time during the two-week appeal, call 07935 204270.
Alternatively, email [email protected]
The Poppy Appeal
People wear a poppy as a show of support for the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans and their families.
It represents all those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts, from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day. It also honours the contribution of civilian services and the uniformed services which contribute to national peace and security and acknowledges innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism.
During the First World War previously beautiful countryside was blasted, bombed and fought over, again and again. The landscape swiftly turned to fields of mud which were bleak and barren where little or nothing could grow. But out of this devastation the delicate but resilient bright red Flanders poppies grew and flourished in their thousands.
In 2019 more than 40 million red poppies were distributed by 40,000 volunteers, raising more than £50m to help support serving and ex-serving members of the armed forces community and their families.