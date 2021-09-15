Volunteers needed to help Poppy Appeal in Wellingborough

Poppy Appeal

The Wellingborough & District Royal British Legion branch urgently needs volunteers to help with this year's Poppy Appeal.

They're seeking people who can deliver poppy boxes as well as sit on stalls in the town's Swansgate Shopping Centre and Wellingborough supermarkets.

Volunteers are needed from October 30 to November 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can spare some time during the two-week appeal, call 07935 204270.

The Poppy Appeal

People wear a poppy as a show of support for the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

It represents all those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts, from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day. It also honours the contribution of civilian services and the uniformed services which contribute to national peace and security and acknowledges innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism.

During the First World War previously beautiful countryside was blasted, bombed and fought over, again and again. The landscape swiftly turned to fields of mud which were bleak and barren where little or nothing could grow. But out of this devastation the delicate but resilient bright red Flanders poppies grew and flourished in their thousands.