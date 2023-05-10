Volunteers in Irchester and Kettering get stuck in as part of The Big Help Out for the King's coronation

Volunteers in Irchester and Kettering have been making a difference in the community as part of The Big Help Out initiative.

Irchester WI and local volunteers organised a litter pick around the village as part of The Big Help Out on Monday (May 8).

Despite the typically British Bank Holiday rain, in just an hour members and villagers collected 14 bags of litter from the streets and recreation ground.

Irchester WI went out litter picking as part of The Big Help Out

As well as helping to make their village beautiful, new friendships were forged.

The team is planning to make this a regular event on the first Saturday of every month, with the next one being on Saturday, June 3.

They will be meeting outside Irchester Library at 10.45am and spending a focused hour tidying the village – all are welcome to join them.

For more information on the litter pick or the WI call Emma on 07933 790954 or email [email protected]

Toni and Angela Haynes gave up their time as part of The Big Help Out

Toni and Angela Haynes of Glendon Scouts also got involved with The Big Help Out by giving up their weekend for the leader recruitment campaign at Tesco Extra.

They handed out thousands of leaflets over three days to potential new leaders.

For more information about Glendon Scouts, which includes Kettering, Corby, Rothwell, Desborough and surrounding villages, visit their website.

In tribute to His Majesty The King's public service, The Big Help Out encouraged people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

