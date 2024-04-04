Volunteers help collect more than 55 bags of rubbish during Raunds litter pick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers helped collect more than 55 bags of rubbish during a litter pick across Raunds.

A group of volunteers gave up their time and got stuck in for a spring litter pick of the town on Saturday (March 30).

Those volunteering included Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Squirrels, Brownies, Rainbows, local residents and council staff.

Areas across Raunds including Saddlers Park, Millfield, Spinney Hill, Brick Kiln Road, McInnes open space, the High Street, Market Square and Saxon Hall were targeted in a bid to clean up the town.

A message posted on the Raunds Town Council website said: “Our wonderful volunteers collected over 55 bags of rubbish.

"We would like to thank everyone who took part and contributed to the cleaning up of our town.”