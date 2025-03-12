Volunteer North Northants Community First Responders donate defibrillator to Corby footballers

Volunteers from North Northants Community First Responders have donated a defibrillator to a Corby football team.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) donation to youngsters at S&L Football Club was made possible through the generous support of the community and the tireless efforts of volunteers.

North Northants Community First Responders (NNCFR) provide immediate care in emergency situations, and the AED will help enhance the safety and well-being of the team members and supporters.

NNCFR co-ordinator Stacey Price said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of such a fantastic team and within such a generous community. It's heartwarming to see everyone come together to support initiatives that truly make a difference.”

Following the pitch-side donation of the defibrillator by volunteers, NNCFR will be delivering free training to the team, coaches and parents.

A spokesman for S&L said: “We are thrilled to announce that the North Northants Community First Responders have donated an Automated External Defibrillator to the S&L Football Team.

"This life-saving device will be a crucial addition to the team's safety equipment, ensuring that immediate assistance is available in case of a cardiac emergency during matches and training sessions.”

Stacey added: “It's important to note that for every minute without CPR, the chance of saving a life decreases by 10 per cent.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts. Together, we are making our community a safer place.”

To access the free training courses provided by NNCFR provides send an email to NNCFR via [email protected].