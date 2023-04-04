News you can trust since 1897
Volunteer for Wellingborough month-long arts festival - no experience needed

There are different roles

Alison Bagley
Alison Bagley
Published 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Organisers of a month-long Wellingborough festival have urged residents to volunteer at an arts festival that will showcase stories from across the town’s diverse communities.

Wellingborough Stories is a month-long festival this May when three artists, commissioned to tell local stories, will showcase the work from groups at pop-up events to celebrate memories of the town.

Festival organisers Made With Many, are looking for residents to be the ‘face’ of the festival and support audiences in getting the most out of the stories and artworks on show.

Volunteers are neededVolunteers are needed
Tom Briggs, Producer at Made With Many said: “We’re looking for friendly and helpful people to volunteer during May. You don’t need to have any previous experience of volunteering or working on similar events and we can provide seated roles if required.”

Roles include invigilator, steward or story ambassadors. Invigilators, support exhibition visitors, stewards are required to direct visitors to different artworks and events, handing out programmes and engaging passers-by. ‘Stories Ambassadors’, spread the word about the festival posting flyers around the town or by spreading the word on social media.

The Festival starts on May 12 and ends on May 28 with most stewards and invigilators needed on the open weekends in town centre venues.

Under 18s can volunteer for any of the roles but will need to be accompanied by an adult whilst volunteering. If you are interested in getting involved, or if you have any questions, contact Myrle Roach, Wellingborough Community Engagement Coordinator on [email protected] or 07936 958997.

