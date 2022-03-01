Volunteer at Wicksteed Park's Green Canopy tree planting day

Community groups, volunteers and residents are being encouraged get digging at a tree planting day as part of Wicksteed Park’s contribution to The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The national Plant a Tree for the Jubilee initiative, to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee, was launched across Northamptonshire at the end of last year - with the announcement of a new 1.6-acre woodland area at the park.

During this year about 1,000 trees and shrubs will be planted to recreate the Paradise Spinney, which was historically on the site close to the fishing lake and park railway.

Volunteers plant trees in Paradise Spinney - the paddock that used to house ponies and alpacas

The tree planting day at the Kettering park on Saturday, March 5, will help take the number of trees planted on the Paradise Spinney site to about 600.

Wicksteed Park park ranger Lewis Mitchell said: “We have chosen a planting scheme which includes English Oak, Hazel, Field Maple, Silver Birch, Wild Cherry, Grey Willow, Crab Apple, Hawthorn, Spindle, Holly and Dog Rose to take into account woodland local to the region.

“However, it will also maximise the wildlife benefits with the use of fruit and nut bearing plants. The species selection and placement will also create a well-structured woodland.

“During the project we will also be carrying out vital tree planting aftercare, placing woodchip around the base of individual trees to help to retain water and suppress the weed and grass growth.”

Tree planting at Wicksteed Park

A further planting day is planned for November, with the new woodland allowing people who would not otherwise have anywhere to plant a tree to be able to take part in The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will highlight and showcase 70 irreplaceable ancient woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

The national network of Lord Lieutenants is helping to galvanise tree planting activities across the country with communities, charities, schools, youth groups, councils and landowners planting trees to create a lasting legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire James Saunders Watson said: “The campaign is encouraging people from across the community to create a lasting legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the nation, as well as tackling climate change and enhancing the environment and the landscape for generations to come.

“We are very grateful to Wicksteed Park and all those people from around the county who have already become actively involved in the project."