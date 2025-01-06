Volkswagen Golf stolen from home in Northamptonshire village after offenders gained keys by forcing entry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the evening of Thursday, January 2, a home in Little Meadow was broken into by as-yet-unknown perpetrators.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The incident happened between 10.30pm on Thursday, January 2, and 4.30am on Friday, January 3, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into a property via the back door and stole a set of car keys and subsequently one of the occupant’s cars - a black Volkswagen Golf.”
Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, and quote incident number 24000003948 when passing on any details.