Voi e-scooters will be available 24/7 in towns across North Northamptonshire from next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northants Council (NNC), in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police, have agreed to a six-month trial which will see the Voi e-scooters available 24/7.

The changes will come in from Monday, February 10.

It is hoped that the extension in operating hours – which are currently 4am to 11pm - will enable more residents to use the scheme, designed as a green, affordable and reliable transport option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voi scooters will be available 24/7 in towns across North Northants from next week

All e-scooters will have additional reflective strips installed to the front of vehicles and, as is currently the case, riders are being encouraged to wear reflective clothing and helmets.

Across the next six months, Voi, the council and police will meet regularly to assess the success of the trial.

Cllr Macaulay Nichol, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “The e-scooter scheme has been popular across North Northants, particularly for commuting, and this trial gives us the chance to better understand whether extended hours will benefit more residents.

“Over the next six months, we’ll be carefully monitoring the scheme alongside the police and Voi, with safety being a key focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The data and feedback we gather from local communities will play a crucial role in determining if a 24/7 operation is the right fit moving forward, and what additional measures might be needed to ensure the scheme is both safe and successful.

“We encourage anyone using the e-scooters to do so responsibly, wearing reflective clothing and staying aware of other road users.”

Matt O’Connell, safer roads team strategic manager for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We will support North Northamptonshire Council and Voi in any way we can as the e-scooter scheme goes 24/7.

“Rolling the e-scooters out to be available all of the time will definitely have its benefits, including increased options for greener travel as well as providing transport for night workers, however I would urge everyone riding one to do so safely and responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An e-scooter is not a toy. It is a vehicle designed to be ridden on the roads and therefore must be treated with care and responsibility.

“We hope this trial goes well as it will be good for our local communities, but we would also encourage anyone who spots irresponsible riding to report it via Voi’s reporting methods.”

James Bolton, Voi’s UK general manager, said: “Local riders in North Northants have clocked over 2 million Voi e-scooter trips, using them for work, education, and connections to public transport.

"We're excited to expand to 24/7 service, giving night-time workers, from hospitality staff to nurses, more mobility options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the UK’s leading e-scooter provider, safety is our top priority, and we’re committed to providing training and working with North Northamptonshire Council to offer a safe, affordable travel choice for the community."

Voi e-scooters currently operate in Corby, Burton Latimer, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Higham Ferrers.