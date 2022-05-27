Voi e-scooter rider, 21, died following collision with car in Northampton, police confirm

Police have revealed a 21-year-old woman died in December, four days after being injured in collision with a car while riding a Voi electric scooter in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police released a statement on Friday (May 27) which confirmed: “A road traffic collision involving an electric scooter and an Audi A3 occurred in St Andrews Road at about 6.10pm on December 6, 2021.

“The 21-year-old female rider of the e-scooter suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she died on December 10.

Police have today confirmed a woman Voi scooter rider died four days after a collision in Northampton last December

"An investigation has been carried out by Northamptonshire Police and is now a matter for the coroner’s court.”

A spokesman added that police will not be releasing the woman’s identity.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps told the Commons Transport Select Committee in April that there had been no fatalities connected with rental schemes anywhere in the UK.

But he later corrected his statement, saying: “Out of the over one-and-a-half million active participants in the trials and the 24.8 million miles covered, there have been two deaths, both in the Northamptonshire trial.

“The first, in October 2020, was recorded by the coroner as an accidental death. The second was in December 2021, but the inquest is yet to take place."

An inquest in Northampton last year heard 75-year-old Philip Jones died days after attempting to move an abandoned Voi e-scooter from the path of his mobility vehicle in Kingsthorpe on October 17, 2020.

Coronor Anne Pember ruled Mr Jones’ death was accidental although his brother, Dennis, told the inquest it was “completely avoidable”.

He added: “If he didn’t have to get off to move the Voi scooter I believe he would still be here today.”

Voi trials began in Northampton in September 2020 and were extended to Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden in early 2021. The next review is due in November.

A spokesperson for the Swedish company said: “We are fully supportive of the ongoing investigation however this is not something we or any other organisation can comment on until the full facts of the incident are known.”

The National Federation of the Blind has voiced safety concerns and claims it is aware of 17 deaths linked to e-scooters nationally since 2019.

Spokesperson Sarah Gayton said: “Grant Shapps needs to immediately take action shut down the trials and do an immediate U-turn on his policy to legalise private e-scooters.

“It is very clear these machines are not safe for riders or for pedestrians. We need to get them off the streets.”