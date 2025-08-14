VJ Day in Northamptonshire to be marked with flag raising and lamps outside council offices to inspire ‘community reflection’
As part of the national commemorations, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will be raising the VJ Day flag and taking part in a ‘Lamp Light of Peace tribute’, with lamps displayed at council offices in Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.
Cllr Gregory Wilcox, executive member for communities, said: "As we mark 80 years since VJ Day, it’s important to remember the sacrifices made in the final stages of the Second World War and to reflect on those who served in the far east and the Pacific.
"North Northamptonshire Council is proud to be taking part in the national Lamp Light of Peace tribute, with lamps being lit at our offices across the area.
"I encourage our communities to join in commemorating this anniversary – whether by attending a local event, lighting a lamp, or simply taking a moment to pause and remember.”
READ MORE: Meet 104-year-old Northamptonshire World War Two Chindit veteran taking part in 80th anniversary VJ Day commemoration
VJ Day takes place on August 15 every year, coinciding with the day believed to be the official end of the war in Japan after its unconditional surrender, which was later made official on September 2. This year marks to marks its 80th anniversary.
A number of local town and parish councils will also be leading commemorative events in towns and villages across North Northamptonshire, bringing communities together in remembrance and reflection.
Flags will fly outside Kettering’s council offices in Bowling Green Road, Wellingborough’s Swanspool House, Thrapston’s office in Cedar Drive, the Cube in Corby, and The Rushden Resource Centre in Newton Road.
Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “VJ Day reminds us of the immense bravery and resilience shown by those who served in the Far East and the Pacific. Their contribution was vital in securing peace, and it’s important that we honour them through respectful tributes and moments of community reflection.
“May this anniversary inspire us all to come together in remembrance, and to carry forward the values of courage, peace, and unity they fought so hard to protect.”