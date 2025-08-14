VJ Day in Northamptonshire to be marked with flag raising and lamps outside council offices to inspire ‘community reflection’

VJ (Victory in Japan) Day will be marked in north Northamptonshire with a ‘Lamp Light of Peace tribute’ as well as flag raising ceremonies in several towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the national commemorations, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) will be raising the VJ Day flag and taking part in a ‘Lamp Light of Peace tribute’, with lamps displayed at council offices in Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Cllr Gregory Wilcox, executive member for communities, said: "As we mark 80 years since VJ Day, it’s important to remember the sacrifices made in the final stages of the Second World War and to reflect on those who served in the far east and the Pacific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Northamptonshire Council is proud to be taking part in the national Lamp Light of Peace tribute, with lamps being lit at our offices across the area.

VJ Day flags will be raised at NNC offices

"I encourage our communities to join in commemorating this anniversary – whether by attending a local event, lighting a lamp, or simply taking a moment to pause and remember.”

VJ Day takes place on August 15 every year, coinciding with the day believed to be the official end of the war in Japan after its unconditional surrender, which was later made official on September 2. This year marks to marks its 80th anniversary.

A number of local town and parish councils will also be leading commemorative events in towns and villages across North Northamptonshire, bringing communities together in remembrance and reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flags will fly outside Kettering’s council offices in Bowling Green Road, Wellingborough’s Swanspool House, Thrapston’s office in Cedar Drive, the Cube in Corby, and The Rushden Resource Centre in Newton Road.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “VJ Day reminds us of the immense bravery and resilience shown by those who served in the Far East and the Pacific. Their contribution was vital in securing peace, and it’s important that we honour them through respectful tributes and moments of community reflection.

“May this anniversary inspire us all to come together in remembrance, and to carry forward the values of courage, peace, and unity they fought so hard to protect.”