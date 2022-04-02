Vital funds handed over to Wellingborough boxing club facing rent hike

Cllrs Stevens and Lawal with coach Ray Revell

Two local councillors have been fundraising for a boxing club that needs help from the community.

Wellingobourgh Amateur Boxing Club has giving young people something positive to do for more than four decades – but in the face of a rent-hike, they turned to help from the community.

Cllr King Lawal and Cllr Anthony Stevens began a fundraiser to help keep the club running. They also started a petition to show how strong local support is for the club in the hope of getting council funding to secure its future.

Cllr Lawal said: “We started a petition to raise awareness for WABC and to prove to local authorities that public interest in and support of the club is still as overwhelming as it was when owner Ray Revell started it 40 years ago.

"The club does so much to try and keep young people off the streets in a safe environment where they can socialise, exercise and learn the disciplines that come with mastering a skill or sport.”

After they heard about the rent rise, Cllrs Lawal and Stevens started a gofundme which raised more than £500.

The money raised will go towards rent and upkeep of current and potential new equipment.