Vital funds handed over to Wellingborough boxing club facing rent hike
Wellingborough Amateur Boxing Club has been running for 40 years
Two local councillors have been fundraising for a boxing club that needs help from the community.
Wellingobourgh Amateur Boxing Club has giving young people something positive to do for more than four decades – but in the face of a rent-hike, they turned to help from the community.
Cllr King Lawal and Cllr Anthony Stevens began a fundraiser to help keep the club running. They also started a petition to show how strong local support is for the club in the hope of getting council funding to secure its future.
Cllr Lawal said: “We started a petition to raise awareness for WABC and to prove to local authorities that public interest in and support of the club is still as overwhelming as it was when owner Ray Revell started it 40 years ago.
"The club does so much to try and keep young people off the streets in a safe environment where they can socialise, exercise and learn the disciplines that come with mastering a skill or sport.”
After they heard about the rent rise, Cllrs Lawal and Stevens started a gofundme which raised more than £500.
The money raised will go towards rent and upkeep of current and potential new equipment.
Cllr Lawal added: “In doing this, Ray will be able to continue to support and work with young people in Wellingborough, helping to keep them off the streets. We also hope this will further prove to the council how important this club is within the Wellingborough community putting us in a stronger position to propose a motion at the earliest opportunity.”